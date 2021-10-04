Jackson hosting area volleyball tournament, hoping for 3rd consecutive title

By Wednesday night, Oct. 6, the Jackson Lady Devils are hoping to have won their third consecutive area 2-AAA volleyball title.
The Lady Devils finished 7-0 against their opponents in the two area playdates and earned the right to host the area tournament for the second straight year. The rankings for the tournament are:
1. Jackson
2. Peach County
3. Mary Persons
4. Pike County
5. Upson-Lee
6. Central
7. Crisp County
7. Americus-Sumter
Coach Ashley Hall sees Mary Persons as their toughest competition in the single elimination tournament. The Lady Bulldogs gave Jackson a run for their money in the area playdate before losing 2-0, and in a non-region dual match on Sept. 30 with First Presbyterian Day School (FPD) and Mary Persons, the Lady Devils eked out a 2-1 victory over Mary Persons, along with a 2-0 win over FPD.
First round matches on Oct. 5 are:
• Jackson vs. Americus-Sumter, 5:30 p.m.
• Crisp vs. Mary Person, 5:30 p.m.
• Peach vs. Upson-Lee, 6:30 p.m.
• Pike vs. Central, 6:30 p.m.
If Jackson and Mary Persons win, they will face each other at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.
The winners of the other two games will also face off at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.
The winners of those two semi-final games will then play at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 for the region crown.
