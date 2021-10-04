You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Jackson hosting area volleyball tournament, hoping for 3rd consecutive title

By Wednesday night, Oct. 6, the Jackson Lady Devils are hoping to have won their third consecutive area 2-AAA volleyball title.

The Lady Devils finished 7-0 against their opponents in the two area playdates and earned the right to host the area tournament for the second straight year. The rankings for the tournament are:

1. Jackson

2. Peach County

3. Mary Persons

4. Pike County

5. Upson-Lee

6. Central

7. Crisp County

7. Americus-Sumter

Coach Ashley Hall sees Mary Persons as their toughest competition in the single elimination tournament. The Lady Bulldogs gave Jackson a run for their money in the area playdate before losing 2-0, and in a non-region dual match on Sept. 30 with First Presbyterian Day School (FPD) and Mary Persons, the Lady Devils eked out a 2-1 victory over Mary Persons, along with a 2-0 win over FPD.

First round matches on Oct. 5 are:

• Jackson vs. Americus-Sumter, 5:30 p.m.

• Crisp vs. Mary Person, 5:30 p.m.

• Peach vs. Upson-Lee, 6:30 p.m.

• Pike vs. Central, 6:30 p.m.

If Jackson and Mary Persons win, they will face each other at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The winners of the other two games will also face off at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The winners of those two semi-final games will then play at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 for the region crown.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

