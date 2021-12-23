Employee Recognition.jpg
Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

Mayor Kay Pippin and the Jackson City Council recognized eight employees - Cindy Murray, David Akins, R.L. Scott, Darris King, Glen Williams, Harvey Norris, Sam Walker, and David Findley - who have been with the city 20 or more years, and three other employees - Clemmie Adams, Eddie Walker and Ben Walker - who have been with the city 30 or more years, at their Dec. 7 meeting. All the employees received commemorative statuettes for their service. The eight with 20 or more years of service also received checks of $500 each in recognition of their years of service, and the three with 30 or more years of service received checks of $1,000 each. Left to right in front are Clemmie Adams, Eddie Walker, Sam Walker, David Akins, Ben Walker, Mayor Kay Pippin, Harvey Norris, R.L. Scott, Cindy Murray, and David Fendley. Behind left to right are council members Lewis Sims, Don Cook, Beth Weaver, Theodore Patterson, and Ricky “P-Nut” Johnson. Not pictured are Daris King and Glen Williams.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

