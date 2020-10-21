The city of Jackson will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov 7 at the Veterans Park, 300 E Third Street. However, this year’s event will be limited both in content and physical arrangements due to the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.
Reserved, socially distanced seating will be provided for families who purchased new plaques this year. Limited, additional socially distanced seating will be provided. Everyone is requested to wear a mask. Masks will be available for those who do not have their own. Everyone is asked to cooperate as the Jackson continues to practice all protocols recommended by the CDC to keep our citizens, guests and city staff safe.
Jackson is honored to have Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Adams as the keynote speaker. LTC Adams has an extensive military career beginning in September of 1992 and continuing today. His highly decorated career includes assignments in Guantanamo Bay supporting Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, FEMA Region Four Homeland Response Force and his current assignment as Domestic Operations with the Joint Staff of the Georgia National Guard.
Adams is the District Attorney for the Towaliga Judicial Circuit. He also serves as a member of the Board of Directors, Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia. He is also a member of the Central Georgia Task Force on Domestic Violence and the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board of Central Georgia. Adams resides in Forsyth with his family.
Dylan Steinfeld with Bugles Across America will perform the National Anthem. Colors will be presented by the Jackson High School NJROTC and the dedication prayer will be led by local veteran, Ret. Chief Vincent Williams.
Kathy Pittman, daughter of Teddy D. Norris, will read the names on the new plaques. New plaques honoring Teddy, and his brother James Norris, will be located side by side on the wall. The brothers are Navy veterans and the sons of Jackson residents, Clyde and Fannie Norris.
This year's program will honor a total of 21 veterans. At least eight of them, including the Norris brothers, are related: Calvin and Jerry Webb are brothers, William Towles and his son, William Towles Jr., and Roger Bourne and his son-in-law Kenneth Owens.
Veterans being honored are:
• Ralph R. Allen
• Tommy L. Allen
• Johnny Hammond Barnes
• Roger I. Bourne
• Will Cash
• William Neal Hamby Sr.
• Jack Hendrix
• Lamar C. Hogan
• James R. Norris Sr.
• Teddy D. Norris
• Robert E. Nowlin
• Kenneth R. Owens
• Russell Lee Price
• Paul S. Reamer
• Charlton "Big D" Smith Sr.
• William M. Towles
• William M. Towles Jr.
• Calvin L. Webb
• Jerry L. Webb
• Charles L. Williams
• Horace N. Wise
The program will conclude with “Taps” performed by Steinfeld. Jackson invites everyone to its celebration to honor American Veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Our gratitude for our veterans is immeasurable.
