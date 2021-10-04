Jackson Homecoming is a happy one with a 24-6 victory over Central

The Jackson Red Devils celebrated Homecoming 2021 Friday night, Oct. 1, with a 24-6 victory over the winless Central Chargers from Macon.
Jackson held a moment of silence before the game for two long-time supporters who passed away last week: Pauline Parris, the wife of former head football coach Mike Parris, and Anthony D. “Tony” Thurston.
Okemus Grier Jr. had two touchdowns, one on a 14-yard pass from Les Callen and one on a 19-yard sweep. Dawson Livingston added a touchdown on a 12-yard run, and Peyton Zimmerman finished the scoring off with a 38-yard field goal.
The defense all but shut Central down, allowing just one touchdown in the first half, and stuffing several potential scoring drives.
Coach Dary Myricks liked what he saw, except for a number of questionable penalites.
“I thought our guys did a better job of executing,” Myricks said. “We especially focused on the run game this week and we finally controlled the game a little bit.
“We’ve just got to go back and look at all those penalties tonight, what’s legit and what’s not legit, because I really was frustrated tonight with some of the calls and the way they went down.
“But we made plays when we had to. We had a big (pass) play down the field to Cam (Cameron Edwards). We did the things we needed to do to get the ball to our guys.”
Jackson traded punts with Central after the opening kickoff. On the Red Devils’ second possession, a tipped pass from Callen was intercepted by a Charger at the Jackson 40. Central used all four downs to try to get a score, but the Red Devils made sure they went nowhere and retook possession at the Jackson 37.
The Red Devils actually scored twice on their next drive as the game moved into the second quarter, but the first one was nullified by a holding call. On the sixth play of their drive, Livingston took the snap and handed it to Nakyviean “Bam” Lyons on a reverse sweep at the Central 37. Lyons outraced the defenders to the endzone for the score, but a holding call brought the ball back to the Central 39. Two plays later and a personal foul call against Central, Callen hit Grier outside and he raced in for the score from 14 yards out. Zimmerman added the extra point and Jackson had a 7-0 lead with 10:50 left in the first half.
Following another four and punt from Central, the Red Devils began another scoring drive from their own 33. Six plays later, Grier took the handoff from Callen and swept in from 19 yards out for his second score. With Zimmerman’s kick, Jackson led 14-0 with 7:58 left in the half.
The Red Devils again stymied the Chargers and after a short punt took the ball over at the Central 45. J.T. McKibben gained 18 yards and another first down to the 27, but three more plays and a questionable offsides flag gave Jackson 4th and 13 at the Central 25. Zimmerman came in and booted a 38-yard field goal to make the score 17-0 as the first half ended.
Central had their only scoring drive as the third quarter opened, taking the kickoff and starting from their own 25. Ten plays later, the QB hit a receiver in the corner of the endzone for a 28-yard scoring strike. The PAT kick was missed, and with 8:05 left in the third the score was 17-6.
But Jackson responded with its own 11-play, 71-yard drive after the kickoff. Two big plays were passes, with Callen hitting Chance Godden for 11 yards and a first down, and later hitting Edwards for 32 yards to the Central 32. Five plays later, Livingston took the snap and swept the end for 12 yards and the score. With Zimmerman’s kick, Jackson led 24-6 with 2:04 left in the third.
That ended the scoring for the night, although Central had several more chances stopped by the Red Devils. The closest they got was the Jackson 5-yard line in the fourth quarter, aided by two highly questionable calls. The first was a mystery facemask call when Dallas Stewart had a clean sack of the Central QB for a 13-yard loss. The second was a dead ball penalty against the Jackson coaches for questioning the official’s ruling. But the calls got the crowd and the defense riled up, and the Chargers got nothing on the drive.
The Red Devils rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries by 7 different ball carriers. Livingston had 10 carries for 71 yards and a score, and Grier had 9 carries for 57 yards and a score. McKibben had 9 carries for 35 yards, Luke Matthews had 2 carries for 9 yards, Callen had 4 carries for 6 yards, Carlos Barlow had 1 carry for 2 yards, and with his TD run wiped out by a penalty, Lyons had 1 carry for -6 yards.
In the air, Callen and Matthew combined for 10 receptions on 12 attempts - with 1 interception - for 102 yards and a score. Callen was 8-10-1 for 87 yards and a TD, and Matthews was 2-2-0 for 15 yards. Grier had 4 catches for 16 yards and a TD, while Edwards had 2 receptions for 47 yards, Goddin had 2 catches for 29 yards, Carlos Barlow had 1 catch for 10 yards, and Sharod White had 1 catch for no yards gained.
Jackson is now 3-3 on the season, 2-1 in the region, with Americus-Sumter coming to town Friday night. The Red Devils defeated the Panthers last year in Americus, 21-14. This season, the Panthers are winless, losing to Upson-Lee last week, 35-14.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to come back and do a little bit of both running and throwing,” Myricks said of the upcoming game. Gametime is 7:30 p.m. at Red Devil Hill.
