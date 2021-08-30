Members of the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club, Jackson City Council and staff, Jackson High School Key Club, and We Run Jackson joined individual volunteers in spreading out through town on Saturday, Aug. 28, to pick up litter during the third Jackson Clean Up Day of 2021.
Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin and her 6-year-old grandson Carter Coffer, council member Don Cook and his wife Doris, council member Ricky Johnson, and customer service representative Joy Wedemeier were among the 32 people who volunteered their time Saturday morning to help beautify the city by picking up trash on 15 different streets.
