With Jackson High coaches and administrators praising her for her work ethic both on and off the court, Gabbi Cartagena signed Monday morning to continue her basketball career and education next year at Troy State University in Troy, Ala.
Cartagena is an outstanding student both on and off the court. She led the Lady Devils into the second round of the state AAA playoffs last season, just three years after Jackson went winless. Cartagena surpassed the 1,000-point threshold midway last year and averaged 26 points and 13 rebounds per game. She was selected the South Region Player of the Year, 4-AAA Player of the Year, and was named to the AAA All-State team.
Off the court she is an outstanding student and a model for her teammates and classmates to aspire to, with a 3.9 GPA, and was inducted in the National Honor Society.
Following the signing, Cartagena said she felt really good.
“I feel accomplished,” she said. “This is a moment I’ve been waiting for my entire life, and now that it is here, it is just a moment of relief. I know I’ve got a future ahead of me and I know that I’ll continue to play basketball at the Division 1 level, which is my dream that I wanted to come true.”
Cartagena was courted by numerous colleges, but said she chose to play for Troy because it has a very “calming feel” to her.
“It is like a home away from home,” she said. “It is very family-oriented and I love the coaches and love the players there. It is just where I need to be, I believe.”
Cartagena and her Lady Devil teammates are preparing for the 2020-2021 season right now, with their first two games being on the road in Carrollton on Nov. 21 and Locust Grove on Nov. 28. Jackson hosts its first home and region 2-AAA game against Crisp County on Dec. 1.
