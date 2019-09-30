The Jackson High School Volleyball Spike Club recently received a grant for $1,128 from the Central Georgia EMC Foundation for volleyball net upgrades.
The proceeds are from the Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp.'s Operation Round Up program.
Central Georgia EMC customers who participate in the Operation Round Up program voluntarily elect to have their electric bills rounded up to the next dollar. The donated amount averages about 50 cents per month for each participating customer.
The Central Georgia EMC Foundation Board of Directors then distributes the funds to qualifying charities in the CGEMC community.
The CGEMC Foundation is accepting applications, which are available online at www.cgemc.com or can be picked up in person at the CGEMC office at 923 S. Mulberry St., Jackson. Any eligible organizations seeking assistance in CGEMC’s 14-county service territory are encouraged to apply.