The Jackson Red Devil track program is seeing one of its highest number of athletes in the past few years and coach Joseph Stokowski is excited about the future.
“We’ve got a lot of potential,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who are getting better as the season goes on.”
Stokowski said the track meet Jackson hosted on Mar. 22 with Jones County, Spalding High and Alcovy High is a good example. While 5A Jones County ran away with the meet, Jackson had several athletes set personal bests.
“We ran what was probably the fastest 100 meter race last week on this track since it was built,’ said Stokowski. “Marco Barlow ran 10.84, which is the fastest 100 meters anybody (from Jackson) has run here in the last 14 years. His brother Carlos ran 10.87, which is the second fastest anybody has run here in 14 years, and Okemus Grier ran 11.03, which is the fifth fastest.
“Dawson Livingston is one of the better discus throwers in our area and actually threw a personal record in the shot put as well, so he keeps getting better and better.
“Okemus Grier jumped 41.10 in the triple jump, which puts him as one of the better 3A triple jumpers in the area. The Barlow brothers and JaNalian Fears are three of the better high jumpers we have in the area.
“So we have a lot of potential,” Stokowski said. “Right now we’re 3A good at some things and I’d like us to be better at some things. But I’m proud of where the team is at right now.”
On the girls side, Stokowski said they have the potential to be among the best in a couple of years.
“We’ve got about twice as many girls out this year as we had last year and they’re getting better every meet,” he said. “We’ve got a ton of sophomore girls. I tell them our goal is to be good so that next year we can be great so that the following year we can be special. They keep building and keep getting better as we see quality competition.
“MacKenzie North is doing a tremendous job throwing. I know she won the discus two meets ago. Jakearia Conwell had a personal record in the triple jump at the last meet. She is one of the better long jumpers and triple jumpers in our region.
“One thing we’re really excited about with our girls is that they are naturally very tall and lanky, so they are probably going to end up being better at the 200 than the 100, and the 4x200 was an event that was added this year in the GHSA,” Stokowski added. “To be honest, we may be better in the 4x200 for the boys as well, so I think we may be able to make a splash in a big way in one of the new events in the state of Georgia.
“Really, the tricky thing is the athletes are restricted to four events,” he added. “We used to be restricted to three field events and two relays, which gave us a little more leeway. Now with four, we’ve got so many guys who are good at four, five or six events, it’s trying to find the best situation not only for them, but for value for points, and trying to balance that is always fun at this time of year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.