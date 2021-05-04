Doing their first completely virtual play, the Jackson High School theater department will perform “Arsenic and Old Lace,” a comedic play written by Joseph Kesselring in 1939.
According to theater teacher and director Jason Lehman, they will be recording and uploading the play on May 4 and it will be available on May 6-8 online.
“The most famous version people know about is from the Cary Grant movie in 1941,” Lehman said. “It is definitely popular with the older generation, who know the story much better than the younger generation.”
In the three-act play, set in a house in Brooklyn, NY, in the 1940’s, Mortimer Brewster as a steady job at a prominent New York newspaper, he’s just become engaged, and he gets to visit his two sweet spinster aunts to announce the engagement. Brewster always knew that his family had a bit of insanity — his brother (Teddy Brewster) believes himself to be Teddy Roosevelt — but his world is turned upside down when he realizes that his aunts have been poisoning lonely old men for years! When Brewster’s maniacal brother, Jonathan Brewster, returns on the night that the aunts were planning to bury the newest victim, Brewster must help his aunts and protect his fiancé — all while trying to keep his own sanity, as well.
“There are 17 students involved,” Lehman said. “We have 13 cast members and for technical crew. There are a lot of guys involved in the show, which is great. Sometimes we’re short on guys and this is really promising for our future — doing more shows with more guys in them, which is promising for us.”
Cast members and their roles are:
♦ Callie Williams — Abby Brewster
♦ John King — Teddy Brewster
♦ Dash Guerrero — Rev. Dr. Harper/Lieutenant Rooney
♦ Gabriela Mensinga — Officer Brophey
♦ Madison Boullard — Officer Klein
♦ Audrey Western — Elaine Harper
♦ Caleb Phillips — Mortimer Brewster
♦ Gavin Black — Mr. Gibbs
♦ Jacob Gaddy — Jonathan Brewster
♦ Travis Weaver — Dr. Einstein
♦ Samantha Ratterree — Officer O’Hara
♦ Ian McCann — Mr. Witherspoon
Tickets are $13.95 ($10 tickets, 3.95 service fee), and the show will be available at:
