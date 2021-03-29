Jackson High School tennis honored its four 2021 seniors and their parents with a special ceremony Monday afternoon before their march with Pike County.
Seniors and their parents or escorts are:
• Chapman Jordan with his parents Kasey and Matthew Jordan. This is Chapman's first season playing tennis. He also runs cross country and is in NJROTC. After graduation he plans to attend Kennesaw State University on a NJROTC scholarshi.
• Eric Lenning with his parents Kim and Dewayne Lenning and Melissa Harris. This Eric's second year of playing tennis for Jackson. He is dual-enrolled at Gordon State College and plans on attending the University of Georgia in the fall.
• Cameron Melvin escorted by his tennis coach Doug Tingle and cross country coach Travis Elrod. This is Cameron's second year of playing tennis for Jackson. He also runs cross country. After graduation he plans to attend welding school.
• Jay Cosby with his parents Jennifer and Keith Cosby. This is Jay's third year of playing for Jackson and has climbed from being the No. 3 singles player to being the No. 1 singles player for the Red Devils. He has been dual-enrolled at Gordon State College since the 10th grade, and plan to attend the nursing program at Gordon State after graduation.
