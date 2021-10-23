Students in Mrs. Jennifer McKibben’s exceptional education class at Jackson High School put their fine motor skills to work as they crafted clinic pillows made from vinyl tablecloths and colorful duct tape to gift to school healthcare providers. Lots of trial and error, measuring, cutting, tearing, and laughter resulted in beautiful, yet useful, works of art. Each school in the district received a unique pillow with a colorful poem signed by the students:
To our wonderful school nurses,
Mrs. Clarkson sent us some neat supplies with the idea we’d craft a nice surprise!
Something for your clinic, we tried our best to offer your patients a place to rest.
So important nowadays to keep things clean, we designed these pillows to wipe off in between.
Our students and teachers know you’ve gone the extra mile - We hope this brightens your clinic and brings you a smile!
