A 17-year-old Jackson High School student was arrested for carrying a handgun on school property on Sept. 21 after a photo of him with the weapon on a Butts County school bus was posted on social media.
According to Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson, the administration at Jackson High was alerted late Monday of the photo by another student.
"It was alleged that the individual was a current JHS student and that the photo was taken on the bus Monday afternoon," Simpson said. "We immediately contacted the Butts County Sheriff's Office and began investigating the incident."
The investigation continued overnight and the student was identified and taken into custody at his home Tuesday.
"We were able to determine that the photograph was a Jackson High School student, he was on one of our buses, and the student was in possession of a handgun," Simpson continued. "We identified that student, located the student, took the student into custody, and gained control of the gun."
Simpson said the school system is not aware of any students or staff members being threatened with the firearm, and there were no incidents of violence on the school campus or bus on Monday.
"Obviously this action cannot be tolerated and this student will not be back on our campus," Simpson stated. "It is our intention to bring charges against the student and prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law. There is absolutely no excuse or tolerance for that."
Simpson went on to praise the student who notified staff of the photo.
"We are proud of the actions of a JHS student for sharing this information with a JHS staff member," Simpson said. "This is an example of the training protocols we share with not only our staff members, but our students. The student's actions illustrate our message to our great kids that safety is all of our responsibility, and if you 'see something, say something.'"
