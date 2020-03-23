The numbers change every day, spiking seemingly every hour. Of all the confirmed coronavirus cases that have afflicted the state of Georgia, two have directly touched Butts County.
Indirectly, it's playing havoc with Red Devil spring sports of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis, and track. Even the football team, out of season but preparing for spring practice and a May 15 scrimmage, has been affected.
"It's a tremendous effect," head football coach Dary Myricks said. "This time of year, we start working on our spring fund-raisers, we start having our parent meetings and start getting the booster club together, you know, electing officers. Of course, when you're dealing with a football program, that's more than 50 people. We want to make sure we take student safety and parent safety seriously. So, all of those things are on hold."
The Georgia High School Association has put spring sports on hold across the state. A delay of about four weeks — in keeping with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the governor's office — seems likely to Myricks. Though he deals most directly with football players, Myricks empathizes with the spring sports athletes.
"We've got senior baseball players that were in the middle of their senior season that right now is on hold," Myricks said. "We got senior track athletes that have committed so much time and effort to performing and getting ready for state. And some of those kids' careers may be over.
"There's a lot going on here that's sad and unfortunate. We feel for those kids. We feel for those parents. We feel for them because they won't get to complete their commitment to their school, to their program, to themselves, because of something that's out of their control."
"We're just trying to figure out, you know, will it be two weeks, will it be longer?," added Jackson athletics director Calvin Scandrett. "How [do we] finish the season and determine region winners, placements and seeds? When we get back, or if we get back, that's what's going to be one of the big topics."
In this no-sports intermission, the student-athletes aren't able to use Butts County athletics venues out of liability concerns. So with the kids largely out of sight of their coaches and administrators, much of the responsibility for staying in shape falls on the shoulders of the kids themselves.
Baseball coach Ryan Duffey said he hopes his players are "continuing to do baseball stuff. We will monitor the pitchers a little closer, just because they haven't been around us. The last thing you want to do is hurt a kid, trying to win a region ballgame."
Figuring out all the complications and unintended consequences will be a task, because all this is unchartered territory.
"This is new for everybody, all us educators, everybody who's been doing it — heck, it may be new for everybody in the country," Myricks said. "I don't think, in my lifetime, that we've had anything that has affected our country, our economy, our sports world and our professional world in such a manner.
"We've heard talk about a pandemic for years, but this is our first run at it — and hopefully our last. You want to keep living life as it goes, but you don't want to be a carrier or bring something to someone that you love that may be harmful... A lot of our kids go home to live with grandmom and granddad and people who may be vulnerable to this virus. So we have to be concerned about the general public and the caretakers of our young people."
With time on his hands and no baseball to coach, Duffey is dealing with the break the best way he knows how.
"There's still a baseball field to be taken care of," he said. "I'll just hop on a mower and edge it up. Keep it looking good."
