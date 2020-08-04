While the Georgia High School Association delayed the start of high school football season until Sept. 4 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, other fall sports such as softball, volleyball and cross country are beginning their seasons this week.
Softball
The Jackson Lady Devils had their 100-inning game rained out Monday afternoon. The Lady Devils start their season Thursday on the road, traveling to Putnam County in Eatonton. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
Jackson has its first four games on the road. On Friday they take on McIntosh at Lamar County, with game time at 8 p.m. Saturday they are in Pike County, taking on the Academy of Classical Education (ACE) at 5 p.m. and Stratford at 7 p.m.
The Lady Devils finally get home on Tuesday, Aug. 11, hosting Strong Rock at 6 p.m.
They begin their region schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Crisp County in Cordele, then host Pike County on Thursday, Aug. 20, with game time at 5 p.m.
• Softball Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 6, Putnam County, Away, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7, McIntosh, at Lamar County, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8, ACE, at Pike County, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8, Stratford, at Pike County, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11, Strong Rock, Home, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18, *Crisp County, Away, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20, *Pike County, Home, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25, *Central Macon, Away, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27, *Americus, Away, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 1, *Peach County, Home, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3, *Mary Persons, Home, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 8, *Upson Lee, Away, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10, *Crisp County, Home, 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11, Morgan County Tournament, Away, TBA
Saturday, Sept. 12, Morgan County Tournament, Away, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 15, *Pike County, Away, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17, *Central Macon, Home, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept 22, *Americus, Home, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 23. Northside WR, Away, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24 *Peach County, Away, 5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 28, Spalding County, Home, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 29, *Mary Persons, Away, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1, *Upson lee, Home, 5 p.m.
Oct. 6-8, Region Tournament, TBA
Oct. 14-15, 1st Round of State, TBA
Oct. 21-22, 2nd Round of State, TBA
Oct. 29-31, Elite 8 - Finals, Columbus
• Junior Varsity
Thursday, Aug. 6, Putnam County, Away, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15, Putnam County (DH), Home, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18, Crisp County, Away, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 24, Locust Grove, Away, 5:30
Friday, Aug. 28, Whitewater, at Pike County, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29, Strong Rock, at Pike County, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29, Pike County, at Pike County, 5:45 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31, Locust Grove, Home, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3, Mary Persons, Home, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 8, Upson Lee, Away, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept 10, Crisp County, Home, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 15, Pike County, Away, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21, Pike County, Home, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 23, Northside WR, Away, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 29, Mary Persons, Away, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1, Upson Lee, Home, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
The defending 2-AAA Region Champion Lady Devils will host a scrimmage game with Prince Avenue on Thursday at 5 p.m. A maximum of 100 tickets will be sold to the game and to each volleyball game during the season.
"We are asking that anyone that comes into our facility to watch the game wear a face covering to keep our students and staff, as well as other spectators, safe," said Coach Michael Smith.
The Lady Devils open their season on the road at Heritage High School in Conyers on Tuesday, Aug. 11, with matches against Heritage and Druid Hills. On Saturday, Aug. 15, they will take part in the Southside Classic at Locust Grove High School.
Other big events include taking part in the Coosa Tournament at Coosa High School in Rome on Aug. 22, and on Aug. 29, Jackson will host its own volleyball tournament.
• Volleyball schedule
Thursday, Aug. 6, Prince Avenue (Scrimmage Game), Home, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11, Heritage/Druid Hills, Conyers, 6/7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15, Southside Classic, Locust Grove, TBA
Tuesday, Aug. 18, Lake Oconee Academy/Griffin, Home, 5/7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 22, Coosa Tournament, Rome, TBA
Tuesday, Aug. 25, Jonesboro/Fayette County, Fayetteville, 6/7p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29, Jackson Tournament, Home, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 1, Providence Christian, Lilburn, TBA
Thursday, Sept. 3, Heritage/Woodland, Home, 5/7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 8, Stratford/Mt. de Sales, Macon, TBA
Thursday, Sept. 10, Strong Rock/Tattnall Square, Home, 5/7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 15, Brookwood/NorthGwinnett, Snellville, 5/6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17, Oconee County/Winder-Barrow, Watkinsville, 5/6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19, Pike County/Mary Persons, Thomaston, TBD
Saturday, Sept. 26, Upson Lee/Peach County/Americus/Central, Home, TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 29, Spalding County, Home, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1, Strong Rock/Woodland, Locust Grove, 5:30/6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6-8, Area Tournament, TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 14, Spalding County, Griffin, TBA
Cross Country
The Red Devils and Lady Devils cross country teams have a couple of more weeks to get ready. Their first meet will be at Boundary Waters Park in Lithia Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, they will take part in the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational in Carrollton, and on Thursday, Sept. 24, they will head to Upson County to take part in the Rock Ranch Invitational in The Rock.
• Cross country schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Boundary Waters hosted by Lithia Springs
Saturday, Sept. 12 - Carrollton Orthopedic Invitation, Carrollton High School, Girls: 9:30 a.m., Boys: 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Sweetwater Creek State Park
Monday, Sept. 21 - St. George Episcopal School, Milner, 4:40 p.m. rolling start, starting with middle school girls.
Thursday, Sept. 24 - Rock Ranch Invitational, The Rock, MS Boys - 4:30 p.m., MS Girls - 4:50 p.m., HS Girls - 5:45 p.m., HS Boys - 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7 - Mount De Sales at Middle Georgia State University, Macon
Thursday, Oct. 29 - Region at Rock Ranch, The Rock
Friday, Nov. 6 - State Meet at Carrollton High School, Carrollton
Football
When the Red Devils finally take the field, they'll do it on the road for the first two games of the season.
Jackson kicks off its season against the Ola Mustangs in Ola on Sept. 4. They head to Albany to take on Westover on Sept. 11.
Jackson will host Lamar County on Red Devil Hill in the first home game on Sept. 18. They will have a bye the week of Sept. 25, then host Crisp County on Oct. 2 and Pike County on Oct. 9.
• Football schedule
Friday, Sept. 4, Ola High School, McDonough
Friday, Sept. 11, Westover High School, Albany
Friday, Sept. 18, Lamar County High School, Home
Friday, Sept. 25, BYE
Friday, Oct. 2, Crisp County High School, Home
Friday, Oct. 9, Pike County High School, Home
Friday, Oct. 16, Central High School, Macon
Friday, Oct. 23, Americus-Sumter High School, Americus
Friday, Oct. 30, BYE
Friday, Nov. 6, Peach County High School, Home
Friday, Nov. 13, Mary Persons High School, Home
Friday, Nov. 20, Upson-Lee High School, Thomaston
