With the ban on gatherings of 10 or more people remaining in place in Georgia through mid-June, any hopes of the Jackson High School Class of 2020 having a normal graduation ceremony on May 22 have gone up in smoke.
But a poll of JHS seniors found that the majority of them would still like a virtual graduation to take place in May, and if possible, a more normal graduation ceremony happening later in the summer.
Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said they are working to make both of those ceremonies a reality.
"We're working with someone who does video production who will come in and help us film the virtual graduation," he said. "We'll be taking the last week of school and bringing seniors and their families in. We'll give everyone 10 minutes where they come in, we call their name and have them walk up and get their diploma in the gym.
"We'll film the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, and the scholarship presentations, and try to stick to our normal ceremony as much as possible. We'll go through the ceremony, edit all that together, and you have a graduation ceremony on video. Once we get the editing process done, we'll have a time that we release that online, and make sure that everyone has a copy."
Simpson said the school system is looking at a summer date of July 24 for the actual graduation ceremony.
"All of that is contingent on it being safe and advisable for us to have a little extra gathering like that," he added.
In addition to the graduations, the school system will be placing signs around town with photos of the graduates on them to further honor the Class of 2020.
While the planning continues for the virtual graduation, students are finishing up their classwork.
"Today (May 1) is wrap-up day for our seniors," Simpson said. "They should be finishing up today and next Friday will be everyone else. We won't have any new assignments past May 8. We will allow the last couple of weeks of school for students to make up any work or enhance any assignments, or for teachers to work with those students who might need some additional support and guidance."
One aid for students needing to get their work done has been the deployment of school buses equipped with wifi devices in specific locations to provide a boost to areas where internet service may be weak.
"We have six buses deployed with the intention of trying to get a few more out soon," Simpson said. "We were a little bit concerned with how the batteries on the buses will hold up. We've had a couple of batteries that have gone down, but we've been able to put a charge on them and they've come back. But they seem to be working well. We've had some response with people who are trying to utilize them, so we should have a few more being deployed soon. We'll continue to do that as long as they're needed."
And the school system's feeding program is scheduled to continue through June. On Mondays, families can go by their schools and pick up breakfasts and lunches for Mondays and Tuesdays. On Wednesdays, school buses transport meals for Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays to specific locations for families to pick up.
"The feeding program is continuing to go well," the superintendent said. "We are still reaching a lot of students through the community. Monday had 414 families that came and picked up meal packets, and community volunteers also took out meal packets to 70 children. Wednesday we sent out 887 meal packets. We'll continue to move along with that throughout May and June."
