Lexi Cook graduated summa cum laude from Gordon State College on May 13 with an Associate of Arts degree in Psychology. She graduates May 27 from Jackson High School.

When Jackson High School senior Alexis (Lexi) Cook receives her high school diploma Friday night, May 27 with her classmates on Red Devil Hill, it will be the second diploma she has received this month. Cook also graduated summa cum laude from Gordon State College on May 13. The daughter of Jeff and Tonya Cook of Jackson, Cook earned an Associates of Arts in Psychology through the dual enrollment program. She began dual enrollment her sophomore year at JHS and completed 71 hours of college credits before her high school graduation.

