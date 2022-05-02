Jackson High School will be sending seven individual athletes and three relay teams to the GHSA AAA Track and Field Sectional at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross on Saturday, May 7.
Jackson hosted the 2-AAA region meeting last Thursday and Friday. The top four finishers in each event qualified for the sectional.
Qualifying for the boys were:
• 110 Meter High Hurdles - Carlos Barlow, 1st, 14.93 seconds.
• 4x100 Meter Relay - Jackson, 2nd, 43.00 seconds.
• Long Jump - Okemus Grier, 2nd, 25 feet, 7.5 inches. Carlos Barlow, 3rd, 20 feet, 1 inch.
• Triple Jump - Okemus Grier, 1st, 43 feet, 10 inches.
• Discus - Dawson Livingston, 1st, 149 feet, 4 inches.
• Shot Put - Dawson Livingston, 1st, 53 feet, 9.5 inches.
Qualifying for the girls were:
• 100 Meter Hurdles - Bailee Gavel, 3rd, 17.74 seconds.
• 4x200 Meter Relay - Jackson, 4th, 1 minute, 50:68 seconds.
• 4x400 Meter Relay - Jackson, 4th, 4 minutes, 38.62 seconds.
• High Jump - Tennyson Myricks, 2nd, 5.0 feet.
• Long Jump - Jakearia Conwell, 4th, 14 feet, 10 inches.
• Triple Jump - Jakearia Conwell, 3rd, 30 feet, 6 inches.
• Shot Put - Mackenzie North, 3rd, 29 feet, 10 inches.
The top six finishers in the running events and the top 9 finishers in the field events will move on to the State Track and Field Tournament. For AAA teams and athletes, the tournament will be held May 12-14 at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton.
