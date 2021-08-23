Jackson High School is transitioning to virtual learning for the rest of this week after a significant number of students and/or staff tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine.
The Butts County School System notified parents Monday, Aug. 23, that their students will be transitioning to virtual learning from Aug. 24-27. Henderson Middle School parents were advised last week that their students would be in virtual learning this week as well.
“Based on the reports that came in today, we currently have 57 (high school) students and/or staff reporting a positive test result,” Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson wrote in an email to parents. “Thus, the number of individuals required to quarantine have increased significantly throughout the day. We are hopeful that by moving to a virtual platform that we will limit the potential for continued transmission and provide a better platform for delivering instruction.
“At the present time our plan is to resume in-person learning on Monday, Aug. 30; however, we will reassess circumstances on Friday morning and provide updated communication by noon if this changes. Additionally, we will use this time to thoroughly disinfect all of our facilities at JHS.
“Students and teachers will connect via the Google Classroom platform for class activities for the remainder of this week,” Simpson continued. “Students who have opted for full-time virtual status will continue to access the classroom content through Edgenuity.
“Mr. Rustin and the JHS team will send out additional details regarding the instructional schedule and extracurricular activities.”
Simpson noted that the high school will be providing breakfasts and lunches to students during the week, and said the system will be sending out a notice to parents about that soon.
Elementary schools will continue to operate as currently scheduled and Simpson said it is imperative that everyone work together to ensure the opportunity to provide students with in-person learning.
“We ask all students, staff, and families to continue practicing healthy habits to help us minimize the transmission of COVID19,” he said. “We will continue to encourage and strongly recommend the use of face-coverings while on the school bus and while indoors. In addition, we ask that students remain at home if they are sick. It is our sincere belief and hope that following this guidance will help us keep our schools open for in-person learning.”
