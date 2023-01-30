Jackson High School Red Devils Theater presents “Singing in the Rain Jr.” Feb. 2 through Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at Rufus Adams Auditorium. Tickets cost $5.
Based on the 1952 movie of the same name, the play takes place in Hollywood during the last days of the silent movie era. The story follows Don Lockwood, one half of the blockbuster celebrity silent movie star “couple” Lockwood and Lamont, and the extreme measures taken when his co-star’s high-pitched and nasal voice threatens the duo’s successful transition into talking pictures.