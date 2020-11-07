The Students of the Week for Jackson High School this week were nominated by band director John Emerson.
In-Person Students of the Week:
• Anna Garcia - 9th grade
• Sierra Eckert - 10th grade
• Eric Zuniga - 11th grade
• Hailey Johnson - 12th grade
Virtual Students of the Week:
• Jasmine Gutierrez - 9th grade
• Tavarious Gregroy - 10th grade
• Cameran Ledford - 11th grade
• Bryan Gutierrez - 12th grade
The Reader of the Week is
• Katie Lucas
