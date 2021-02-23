The Jackson High School Students of the Week were chosen this week by the JHS Administration. They are:
In-Person:
♦ Tenyson Myricks
♦ Okemus Grier
♦ Krupa Patel
♦ Abigail Foust
Virtual:
♦ Karalyn Morgan
♦ Michael Wheeles
♦ Kaygwynn Gentle
♦ Lisa Biles
Reader of the Week:
♦ Clayton Hixon
Athletes of the Week:
♦ Female — Kyla Head
Our leader amongst the high school girls, she competes and works to get better every day.
♦ Male — Jaden Roberts
Although a freshman, he competes for everything he earns. He never uses his size as an excuse to not achieve his goals. He accepts his role within the team. He’s a great student, and committed to academic excellence. He is also a quick learner and a quiet leader.
