The Students of the Week for Jackson High School this week were nominated by the Social Studies Department.
In-Person Students of the Week:
• Caleb Phillips - 9th grade
• Okemus Grier - 10th grade
• Hannah Ford - 11th grade
• Bethany Doerr - 12th grade
Virtual Students of the Week:
• Karalyn Morgan - 9th grade
• Keirsten Hanes - 10th grade
• Jessica Barrett - 11th grade
• Tarik White - 12th grade
The Reader of the Week is
• Tucker Fisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.