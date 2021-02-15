The Students of the Week for Jackson High School this week were nominated by the English Department:
In-person SOTW:
9th - Victoria Kelley - Vicky is always participating in class discussions, is willing to help anyone, and is always smiling. Her positive attitude is infectious. She is a joy to have in class!
10th - Maria Pedraza - Maria is a responsible and dedicated student. She consistently communicates when she needs to in class or out of class, she turns in assignments with obvious effort having been exhibited, and she always participates in class, even when we are virtual.
11th - Haley Reynolds - Haley works hard in class and asks questions. I appreciate the way she puts her best effort into all that she does.
12th - Julian Goins - Julian is a deep thinker and a hard worker. He is affable, intelligent, and articulate. I always look forward to hearing his perspective on class assignments and during class discussions. He is cut from a different cloth, so to speak, but his peers enjoy his myriad perspectives and observations as well.
Virtual SOTW:
9th - Emmaly McDearis - Emmaly is making sure that she is successful by emailing the teacher when needed, but also continuing to progress on schedule.
10th - Sam Schneider - Sam has demonstrated a commitment to virtual learning through consistently meeting deadlines, asking questions, turning in high quality work, and attending and participating in class meetings.
11th - Francis King - Francis King is a very responsible and an exemplary student. She is punctual with assignments and communicates well.
12th - Gabbi Cartagena - Who wouldn't want to have a room filled with 20 Gabbis in- person or virtual? Gabbi always tries her best, asks questions, and communicates regularly. She is capable of making those around her feel immediately at ease and exhibits the utmost patience. Laughter can always be seen in her eyes and everyone who knows her loves her.
Reader of the Week
Elyse Reynolds - Elyse always has a book to read for DEAR time and consistently uses the entire 30 minutes to read. She shows respect to others by quietly reading during DEAR time.
