The Students of the Week for Jackson High School this week were nominated by band director John Emerson:
In-person SOTW:
• 9th - Samantha Patterson - Her dedication to working hard in band.
• 10th - Makayla Harris - Her great attitude.
• 11th - Haley Edmonds - Her amazing talent and her desire to improve.
• 12th - Devron Veal - He has worked so hard to get better every year he has been in band.
Virtual SOTW:
• 9th - Dylan Martin - Continues to improve even from home.
• 10th - Logan Davis - He has a great attitude and made a great contribution to LGPE.
• 11th - Cody Smith - His desire to make a positive contribution to band.
• 12th - Molly Weaver - She is very talented and continues to work hard.
DEAR Reader of the Week:
• 11th - Marcus Johnson - He always has a positive outlook on reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.