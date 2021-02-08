The Students of the Week for Jackson High School this week were nominated by the Math Department:
In-person SOTW:
9th: Taylor Newman - Taylor always strives to do her best, if she completes her assignment early, she gladly helps her fellow classmates understand what we are doing.
10th: Alisa Gilroy is a go-getter. She strives for understanding and once she reaches that understanding, she is also willing to help explain to a classmate. She is always upbeat and positive and brings joy to the classroom.
11th: Dawson Livingston Dawson has a positive attitude every day and is a joy to teach. He’s always prepared to work and asks meaningful questions that help him and the rest of his classmates gain clarity.
12th: Jared Josey- Jared is an awesome student. He gives me and Ms Walker unbelievable effort. He always asks questions that help him and the rest of the class.
Virtual SOTW-
9th: Sam De La Vega always presents her best effort in her assignments. She is punctual with meeting deadlines and does not hesitate to communicate her questions with the teacher.
10th: Rachel Williams seeks understanding and doesn't mind reaching out for assistance. She always meets her weekly goals.
11th: Jayla Barkley stays focused and completes assignments, staying on track to meet class deadlines.
12th: Jada Head stays focused and on track.
DEAR Reader of the Week:
Myrka Varela
