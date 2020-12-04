The Jackson High School Students of the Week were nominated by the Science Department.
In-Person:
• 9th Grade: Kaitlynn Starr always goes above and beyond in class. She is very detailed oriented and does a great job no matter the assignment.
• 10th Grade: Jaydon Saindon has become an outstanding student over the last 3 months, going from being very far behind during virtual to becoming the top performing overall student who is learning how to maximize his potential
• 11th Grade: Cameron Edwards is an outstanding student who completes all assignments and possesses a natural instinct about science topics.
• 12th Grade: Tommy Pettus always tries his best, even when he is struggling to understand. He makes everybody laugh and is a great sport.
Virtual:
• 9th Grade - Destiny Moore is furthest along in edgenuity.
• 10th Grade - Peyton Pryor is furthest along in edgenuity.
• 11th Grade - Gracemarie Faircloth completed all virtual assignments, attaining excellent scores as she progressed through the course.
• 12th Grade - Charity Spruill has worked extremely hard in virtual learning. She always asks for help when she needs it and never gets behind. She truly is a top student for virtual learning.
Reader of the Week
The Reader of the Week is Tateum Askew, who begins reading without having to be prompted and shares what he has read at the end of DEAR time.
