The Students of the Week for Jackson High School this week were nominated by CDR Matt Jordan and the NJRTOC Department:
In-person SOTW:
• 9th - Hudson Griffin - Often the first person to sign up when opportunities arise, he meets every challenge with a “can-do” attitude and works to leave people, places, and programs better than he found them.
• 10th- Travian Mann - Always respectful to his teachers and peers, he readily accepts feedback, and has maintained an excellent attitude.
• 11th- John Deptula - John a great communicator. He listens to instructions, follows directions, and ask questions when there is confusion. He is polite and respectful when receiving feedback. He also presents himself well as a leader and relates to others well while serving in a leadership role.
• 12th - Halee Askew-She works hard and helps others complete the assignments before the due dates. She has a positive spirit that spreads to those around her.
Virtual SOTW:
• 9th - Deandre Stodgill - He works hard and completes the assignments before the due dates. He communicates well and has a strong desire for knowledge.
• 10th - Jose Irizarry Ramos - He listens to instructions, follows directions, and ask questions when there is confusion. Jose completes his work in a timely manner.
• 11th - Omaria Grier - She is an extremely effective communicator, always carefully listening to what others are saying to her and responding with empathy and constructive insight. Her confidence allows her to elicit trust and respect from those around her and her humility only deepens her discussions with her seniors and juniors.
• 12th- Jodie Soles - He is a diligent worker and has a smile and a laugh for everyone everyday.
Athletes of the Week:
• Female: Zuri Stroud - Basketball Cheer
Zuri has consistently shown leadership and compassion for her cheer mates during these times. She has great team spirit and loves to cheer for her school.
• Male - Tarik White - Basketball
Tarik demonstrates great on the floor leadership. He values team concept.
