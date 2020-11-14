The Jackson High School Students of the Week were nominated by the CTAE Department:
In-Person :
• 9th Grade - Jaycie Charette - "Jaycie is such a creative student. She puts that extra effort into all of her work. She works well with others and participates in class discussions."
• 10th Grade - Tamyia Kimble - "We nominate her for her diligent work over the last three weeks. Way to go, Tamyia!"
• 11th Grade - Danielle Deraney - "Danielle works hard in class every day. She has high standards for her own work. She exudes a positive attitude every day."
• 12th - Emily Lunsford - "Emily is quite the 'go getter.' She stays on top of her academic work and is quite the leader in the classroom. Students are quickly coming to her when they have questions or need clarification on a topic. Having her in class is like having a co-teacher. I love how quick she catches on and is willing to help other students succeed."
Virtual:
• 9th Grade - Emmaly McDearis - "As soon as an assignment posts in Google Classroom, Emmaly is working on it. She asks for clarification when she doesn’t understand. Her projects and assignments are always completed with excellence."
• 10th Grade - Leland Ganskow - "Leland always attends Google meetings and never fails to speak or ask questions during the meetings. He’s one of the first to submit assignments. And the assignments are completed with excellence."
• 11th Grade - Luke Matthews - "It seems he completes the assignments before I even post them. A bit of an exaggeration, but he has a quick response time on all assignments. He communicates very well through email and attends all Google Meets. He does well at asking questions for clarification and his work is superior quality."
• 12th - Sha’Zoya Watts - "She is in my Introduction to Business & Technology class and my Work-Based Learning class. She is doing well in both and has been doing well the entire semester."
• The Reader of the Week is Hannah Lubin.
• Mrs. Katie Stewart was named the Top Devil Teacher of the Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.