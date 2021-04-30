The Jackson High School Students of the Week for April 19-23 were chosen by CTAE Department.
In-person Students of the Week:
• 9th - Emily Cosby - Emily works hard in class to do the best work possible. She asks for help if she needs it and maintains a positive attitude daily.
• 10th - Damarell Hall - It is easy to take Damarell’s work ethic for granted as he is always quietly doing what he is supposed to be doing in class. His work is consistently high quality and turned in on time.
• 11th - Serenity Clark - She stays ahead on her work in class. She asks for feedback and wants to complete assignments correctly. She helps classmates.
• 12th - Gabby Edmonds - Gabby is often overlooked because she is such a hard worker in all of her classes. Gabby is eager to learn and completes all of her assignments with excellence.
Virtual Students of the Week
• 9th - Hailey Jastrzebski - Hailey is working hard to be successful. She communicates with me when she needs to, meets deadlines, and tries her best.
• 10th - Aalayah Brown - Aalayah is always prompt in joining Google Classroom and completing assignments. She does not hesitate to ask questions if she is unclear about expectations. Her communication skills help her to be successful in the virtual classroom.
DEAR Reader of the Week
• 9th - Bailey Sanvidge
Athletes of the Week
• The male athlete of the week is Landen Lunsford. Landen is the third highest point scorer in soccer this season. Landen never misses practice and is a consistently hard worker. He also works very hard in the classroom and does a great job representing our program.
• The female athlete of the week is Krupa Patel. Krupa is a member of the golf team and does a great job on the course. What makes Krupa special is her commitment to others. Krupa is an extremely important member of the volleyball staff. She helps prepare every day, records and analyzes data at all practices, and runs the social media accounts among countless other duties. Krupa also assists with the soccer team in the spring, even while she is playing another sport, by being the team's official photographer as well as running the social media accounts. Krupa's selfless nature and work ethic make her one of the most valued members of 4 different athletic programs at JHS and she now has been a part of 3 region championships in 2 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.