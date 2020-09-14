Jackson High Varsity Football Schedule
Friday, Sept. 4, Ola High School, McDonough
Friday, Sept. 11, BYE
Friday, Sept. 18, Lamar County High School, Home
Friday, Sept. 25, BYE
Friday, Oct. 2, Crisp County High School, Home
♦ Friday, Oct. 9, Pike County High School, Home Homecoming
Friday, Oct. 16, Central High School, Macon
Friday, Oct. 23, Americus-Sumter High School, Americus
Friday, Oct. 30, BYE
Friday, Nov. 6, Peach County High School, Home
Friday, Nov. 13, Mary Persons High School, Home
Friday, Nov. 20, Upson-Lee High School, Thomaston
Jackson High JV Football Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 10, Pike County, Home
Thursday, Sept. 17, Griffin, Away
Thursday, Sept. 24, Mary Persons, Home
Thursday, Oct. 1, Monticello, Home
Thursday, Oct. 8, Spalding, Away
Thursday, Oct. 15, Lamar County, Away
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.