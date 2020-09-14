2020 Jackson Red Devils.jpg

Jackson High Varsity Football Schedule

Friday, Sept. 4, Ola High School, McDonough

Friday, Sept. 11, BYE

Friday, Sept. 18, Lamar County High School, Home

Friday, Sept. 25, BYE

Friday, Oct. 2, Crisp County High School, Home

♦ Friday, Oct. 9, Pike County High School, Home Homecoming

Friday, Oct. 16, Central High School, Macon

Friday, Oct. 23, Americus-Sumter High School, Americus

Friday, Oct. 30, BYE

Friday, Nov. 6, Peach County High School, Home

Friday, Nov. 13, Mary Persons High School, Home

Friday, Nov. 20, Upson-Lee High School, Thomaston

Jackson High JV Football Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 10, Pike County, Home

Thursday, Sept. 17, Griffin, Away

Thursday, Sept. 24, Mary Persons, Home

Thursday, Oct. 1, Monticello, Home

Thursday, Oct. 8, Spalding, Away

Thursday, Oct. 15, Lamar County, Away

