Jackson High School went on a “precautionary lockdown” for about 45 minutes Thursday morning after school officials were notified by a student of a social medial post that threatened the students and staff of “JHS” with violence. Administrators immediately contacted the Butts County Sheriff's office, began an investigation, and have taken the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.
It was determined that the post was similar to other posts that schools across the state and nation that happen to have the initials “JHS” have received recently, said Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson.
“Schools all across the nation have been getting these social media posts for several weeks now,” Simpson said. “Jasper County got one yesterday, and the Savannah-Chatham County school district received one earlier this week. It showed up on one of our students’ social media platforms this morning and they immediately brought it forward to us. It basically threatens violence at JHS, but there’s no date posted to it, no specifics other than it has JHS in the post.
“We reached out to our Sheriff’s Office and they sent investigators over and we were quickly able to link this post to other places. Our investigators have spoken to officials in at least two other states who have indicated that this is linke, and multiple high schools all across the country that have the initials JHS have received this same social media post.
“I wouldn’t say it is necessarily a hoax,” Simpson added, “because it could have been a legitimately threatening message for someone with the initials JHS, but it was not intended to threaten our students.”
Simpson added that none of the other schools in the Butts County School System were affected by this post/
“We have resumed normal operations, but will continue to have a (law enforcement) presence on campus out of an abundance of caution and be attentive to any needs that might arise, but we are confident that this social media post was linked to many other high schools across the country with the same initials,” Simpson said.
“As always the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. It is just so incredibly disruptive that everybody is having to deal with these things, but we’re always going to take them seriously, we’re always going to respond according to our protocols and investigate them thoroughly, but it is so unfortunate that we’re having to deal with this.”
