Congratulations to the Jackson High School One-Act Play actors and actresses, who finished as Region 2-AAA Runners-Up and will prepare for state competition. They also won “Best Ensemble” and Dutch Guerrero was named to the All-Star Cast for the region. One-Act Play students are Claire Ewing, Ian McCann, Dutch Guerrero, Dash Guerrero, Michael Irizarry, Samantha Ratterree, Gabriella Mensinga, Aleayah Wise, Brett Morris, Conner Flanders, Trevor Motes, Asia Dennis, Bailey Strevel, Callie Williams, Kiara Zoeckler, McKenzie Mullis, Haley Carbonneau, Elijah Smith, Bryce Gaddy, and Caleb Phillips. Jason Lehman is the Jackson High School Theatre teacher. Great job, Red Devils!

