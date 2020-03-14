With Area 12 NJROTC Manager Commander Rustie Hibbard calling it the best inspection the Jackson High School NJROTC unit has had in its 20-year history, the Red Devil Battalion held its annual inspection and Pass in Review on March 10.
The annual inspection is the most important event in the school year for a Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) unit. It is where cadets demonstrate to the inspection office, school administrators, and their families the professionalism and pride of the unit.
The inspection was held in the gym, and then families were allowed in to watch the Pass in Review. It featured the command staff, the platoon officers and guides in the Officer Center March, a performance by the drill team, the winning platoon inspection ribbon, the award of medals for the student cadets with the best inspection performances, and the pass in review of the entire battalion.
The winning honor platoon was Alpha 1, lead by D.J. Burger.
Cadets honored for the inspection were Tori Henderson, D.J. Burger, Jaydon Saindon, Grace Ledford, Aiden McKinnon, Alexa Farmer, Serenity Clark, Jeremy Henderson, Abigayle Miller, Lana Miles, Isiaih Aquil, Joanna Bailey, and Abigail Scott.
While the annual inspection is the highlight of the year for the Red Devil Battalion, lead by Naval Science Instructors Commander Matt Jordan and Chief Petty Officer Vincent Williams, they stay busy throughout the school year, performing more than 8,000 hours of community service and competing in more than 25 competitions throughout the year.
