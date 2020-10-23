Jackson High School has named their In-Person and Virtual Students of the Week and their Male and Female Athletes of the Week for Oct. 19-23, 2020.
Students of the Week
In-Person:
• 9th Grade - McKenzie Mullis: McKenzie really has stepped up and taken on leadership within her voice part section in chorus. Other students seem to look to her for help and guidance when rehearsing music.
• 10th Grade - Marley Maddox: Marley is enthusiastic and excited to learn everyday in class. She is always optimistic and encouraging.
• 11th Grade - Nathanael Johnson: Nathanael is not shy at all about sharing his talent and being a leader in chorus. His personality is contagious and all of his peers enjoy having him in class.
• 12th Grade - Jared Josey: Jared is in his 5th consecutive year of chorus, since 8th grade, and has grown so much as a musician during this time. He has become a strong leader in the chorus and is such a positive light for his peers.
Virtual:
• 9th Grade: Damon Cooper: Damon does not miss a Google Meeting. He is always the first to join the meeting and the last to leave. He also seems to really care about meeting my expectations.
• 10th Grade: Dea Jay Halsell: Dea Jay’s excitement and enthusiasm towards chorus has grown so much since last year. He is such a joy to teach and has such a great voice.
• 11th Grade: Alana Grant: Alana is always in my Google Meetings and asks questions that are very important for learning the music. I am grateful for Alana’s commitment to always doing her best.
• 12th Grade: Destiny Spruill: Destiny has turned in every single assignment since the beginning of the school year and does so in such a timely manner. Many times, her assignments are turned in days and days early.
• Male Athlete of the Week: Corbin Presley, Cross Country
• Female Athlete of the Week: Emilie Trimble, Volleyball
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.