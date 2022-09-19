JACKSON — Several classes of Jackson High School graduates will be coming together for a joint JHS Alumni Reunion organized by the Class of 1981.
The reunion is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Butts Country Recreation Department Kersey Pavilion area. Each class is asked to pay $50 per class to participate to help pay for the event.
Each class will be allowed to set up a tent for their class and is responsible for their own food.
“Time is not on our side, and we need a representative from each class to organize and inform their classmates,” said Robert James Head who is leading the joint reunion project. “It would be great if all of the alumni attend the Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 30 to celebrate the new Football Complex and our team. We are Red Devils for life!”
The tentative schedule for the joint JHS Alumni Reunion is as follows:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Friday, Sept. 30, Homecoming Football Game and Tailgate, Red Devil Hill, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1, JHS reunion picnic and fellowship, Butts County Recreation Department Pavilion, noon — 6 p.m.
“We are hoping to have a bounce house and refreshments for the kids if we collect enough money,” Head. “We’d also like to have a cornhole tournament between classes.”
Participating classes to date are the classes of 1981, 1982, 1983, 1985, 1990, 1991, 1995, 1996, 2000 and 2001.
For more information about the event, email Head at Robertjames24@yahoo.com. Head is alo communicating with other alumni via his Facebook page.
Matthew Stafford threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams withstood a late rally by the Atlanta Falcons for a 31-27 victory on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.