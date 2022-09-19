Jackson High School.jpg

JACKSON — Several classes of Jackson High School graduates will be coming together for a joint JHS Alumni Reunion organized by the Class of 1981.

The reunion is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Butts Country Recreation Department Kersey Pavilion area. Each class is asked to pay $50 per class to participate to help pay for the event.

