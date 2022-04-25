Jackson High School will host the 2-AAA Region Track Meet on Wednesday, Apr. 27 and Thursday, Apr. 28. The meet will start with field events Wednesday morning and preliminary track events Wednesday afternoon, and end Thursday afternoon with the track finals. The top four finishers in each event moves onto sectionals. All events will take place at the Butts County Athletic Complex behind Jackson High School.
Red Devils contenders at the meet will include:
• 100 Meter Dash - Marcos Barlow, Okemus Grier
• 200 Meter Dash - Amari Stodghill, Tashawn Head
• 400 Meter Dash - Jaiden Davis, Zak Ingram
• 800 Meter Run - Corbin Presley, Javier Reynolds
• 110 Meter Hurdles - Carlos Barlow, JaNalian Fears
• 300 Meter Hurdles - Jay Webb
• High Jump - Marcos Barlow
• Long Jump - Carlos Barlow, Amari Stodghill
• Triple Jump - Okemus Grier, Frederick Akins
• Discus - Dawson Livingston
• Shot Put - Dawson Livingston, Camari Edwards.
Lady Devil contenders at the meet will include:
• 100 Meter Dash - Macey Batchelor, Serenity Bland.
• 200 Meter Dash - Aniya Roberts, Tennyson Myricks.
• 400 Meter Dash - Allencia Davis, Malan White.
• 100 Meter Hurdles - Bailee Gavel.
• High Jump - Tennyson Myricks, Kellis Hill.
• Long Jump - Jakearia Conwell.
• Triple Jump - Jakearia Conwell.
• Discus - Layla Watts, Mackenzie North
• Shot Put - MacKenzie North, Layla Watts.
