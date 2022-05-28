A total of 229 seniors took the field at Red Devil Hill Friday night, May 27 as students for the last time as the Jackson High School Class of 2022 held its commencement.
The class marched onto the field while the JHS Band played “Pomp and Circumstance” and the crowd made up of family and friends cheered. Class President Riley Morgan led the Pledge of Allegiance as the JHS NJROTC Color Guard presented the colors.
Following the National Anthem sung by the JHS Chorus, Salutatorian Alexis Cook gave her salutatory address. Cook reminisced with her classmates about elementary and middle school, talking about how after having been at three different elementary schools, they began bonding as a class in middle school before moving on to high school.
“As the years passed, we began to explore different paths through dual enrollment, AP, and work-based learning, which took many of us out of the building,” said Cook.”These various paths, along with the pandemic, created a different version of Jackson High School than we experienced freshman year. Despite these challenges, we all grew in ways we never dreamed possible.
“As we sit here tonight at Red Devil Hill, the Class of ‘22 proves that although life changes unexpectedly, one can still prevail in the end,” she continued. “I encourage you to welcome the unexpected changes in your life, and trust that you will end up exactly where you are meant to be. No obstacle is too strong when you’re a Red Devil for Life! Thank you everyone, and congratulations to the Class of 2022!”
More than 50 scholarships were presented by 27 community organizations along wth 6 college sports scholarships.
Principal Will Rustin took a moment to honor a member of the Class of 2022, Kiersten Queen, who passed away her freshman year and welcomed her family and friends in attendance.
Rustin said “connected” is the one word he would use to describe the Class of 2022.
“Back in 2018, I challenged this class to connect to their high school,” he said. “Connect by joining a club, the band, drama, chorus, NJROTC, a sports team - anything - just connect to your school and you will have a great school experience. Not only did this class show up and join up, they also were some of the student leaders that began our student leadership group - RD4L! Seniors, I want to thank you for your leadership and all that you have meant to Jackson High School over the last four years!
“During the last couple of years, this class had to face the adversity that Covid brought to our world,” Rustin continued. “ However, due to their connectedness to their school and school culture, our students, teachers, and parents persevered and continued to move the educational dial forward, together. The result? Out of a graduating class of 229, 127 are off to college, 6 are joining a job program, 20 are joining a youth apprenticeship, 9 are committed to the military, and 23 are headed a vocational school. That is185 members of this class have a defined path after tonight’s commencement. We can’t wait to hear of all you will accomplish throughout the next phases of your lives.”
Rustin went on to recognize the 9 students joining the military, then noted that 123 students are receiving the H.O.P.E. Scholarship, 10 students who met the requirements for the Zell Miller Scholarship, 2 students who also earned their Associate’s Degree from Gordon State College in the dual enrollment program, and 3 REACH Scholars. He said the total amount of scholarships earned by the class is more than $3,5 million over the next four years.
Rustin also recognized Eric Zuniga as the 2022 STAR Student, as well as Alexix Cook as Salutatorian and Mallory Carter as Valedictorian.
During her valedictory address, Carter said she and each of her classmates will follow different roads as they go out into the world.
“They will have different speed limits, methods of travel, obstacles, and endings, but ultimately our goal is the same: to find our unique narrow path and end the race of life well,” she said. “Something a man far wiser than I once said was that he did not want to finish the race of life strongly, but rather, he wanted to finish it well. I used to, and still do, frequently find myself trying to take a route that others will be proud that I took. What I have come to realize is that we are not destined to take the same road as someone else; a road exists for each of us if we will simply take the steps to follow it.
“All roads have led us here: to this place, to this moment in time. Celebrate this victory tonight, and as tomorrow begins, have confidence when you wake up an accomplished graduate. Whatever road you take, you have the power to pursue one that changes the trajectory of your life. Thank you.”
Rustin and Superintendent Brent Lowe presented the diplomas, the JHS chorus sang the Alma Mater and Assistant Principal Dr. Sohmer McKibben led the seniors in the tassel turning ceremony before graduation ended with them tossing their hats into the air!
