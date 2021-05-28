Due to the forecast for scattered thunderstorms this evening, graduation for the Jackson High School Class of 2021 will be moved up to 7 p.m. this evening. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. The forecast is calling for a line of thunderstorms to be in our area in the evening hours.
“We hope that by moving the ceremony forward we can avoid inclement weather. We will continue to monitor the forecast as the day goes on and will provide updates as necessary. At the latest, we will make a decision whether to proceed with graduation this evening by 5 p.m.” said School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson.
If it is unsafe to proceed with graduation this evening at 7 p.m., graduation will be held on Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
Information will be updated on the JHS Website, BCSS website, and social media platforms.
