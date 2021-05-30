With COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of people in the stands for football games at Red Devil Hill last fall, the stadium didn't have its first standing room only crowd until Friday night when the Jackson High School Class of 2021 graduated in front of their family and friends.
The pandemic turned what many hoped would be a normal school year into a topsy-turvy one, with students shifting back and forth from virtual learning to in-person learning.
But students and teachers persevered, and the crowd cheered wildly when the 214 members of the Class of 2021 marched onto the field to the tune of "Pomp and Circumstance" played by the Jackson High Band. The JHS NJROTC Color Guard presented the colors as Senior Class President Lauren Boling led the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the JHS Chorus singing the National Anthem.
Salutatorian James Cosby addressed his classmates and the crowd, stating that they should be proud for persevering through many difficulties, especially during the 2020-21 school year.
"What a year!" he said. "It is evident we are living in dark, troublesome times. Daily we are witness to hate and disrespect that divides us, and we see violence and sickness that overwhelms us. Although about 40% of our high school career was taken over by COVID-19, we were able to come back, whether in-person or virtual, and enjoy our senior year. The past 15 months have been full of chaos and hardship, but I know we are thankful to be in this moment, right now, about to continue the tradition of graduation here, at Red Devil Hill."
Jackson High School Principal Will Rustin said the adversity of the last year revealed the character of the Class of 2021.
"They have handled their situation with class and character," he said. "They could have used their situation to retreat from the challenge or make excuses in regard to finishing up their senior year. Instead, the Class of 2021 excelled and continued to 'Play to Win' in their goal of graduation."
Rustin then made several special presentations, first recognizing the nine students entering the armed forces: Trevor Hutchens - Marines; Alaya Roberts - National Guard; Adam O'Malley - Army; Christian Morgan - National Guard; Jeniah Smith - Air Force; Dylan Cody - Army; Kyaria Greer - Air Force; Maria Bautista - ROTC - Georgia Military College; Chapman Jorgan - ROTC - Kennesaw State University.
Rustin said 106 of the 214 graduates earned a cumulative academic grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.0 and are eligible for the HOPE scholarship.
Thirteen graduates met the requirements for the Zell Miller Scholarship by having a minimum GPS of 3.7 and a minimum score of 1200 on the Math and Reading portions of the SAT and/or a minimum composite score of 26 on the ACT: Gabby Edmonds, Thomas Love, Eric Lenning, Jordan Sanvidge, Carson Biles, Cameron Cooper, Kelsee Frye, Elizabeth Mercer, Julian Goins, James Cosby, Hailey Johnson, Audrey Western, Kayla Fuller.
Rustin recognized Grace Potts for her dual enrollment at both Jackson High School and Gordon State College. Potts received her Associate's Degree from Gordon two weeks ago.
The Class of 2021 also had its first three Reach Scholars graduating this year. The REACH
Georgia Scholarship rewards students for self-accountability, promotes parent
involvement and provides motivation and support: Mackenzie Barlett, Kyla Head, Dalton Smith.
Jordan Sanvidge was recognized as the 2021 STAR Student, while Gabby Edmonds was recognized as the Valedictorian and James Cosby as the Salutatorian.
Rustin said the total amount of scholarship funds accumulated by the Class of 2021 is more than $2.5 million.
A total of 24 businesses, organizations and colleges presented 44 scholarships to 30 students during the graduation ceremony:
• Huntington College Basketball Scholarship - Tarik White
• Benedict College Softball Scholarship - Chelsey Gotel
• Play Like House Foundation Scholarship - Chelsey Gotel
• JHS Diamond Club Scholarship - Emily Hyson
• Butts Men of Action Memorial Award Scholarship - Julian Goins
• Collier's Greenhouse Scholarships - Dustin Sullivan, James Cosby
• Timothy Scholarship Award - Aaron Henderson
• Mercer University Scholarship - Braden Gallman
• Shorter University Football/Track Scholarship - Dennis Foster
• David Fletcher Memorial Scholarships - Carson Biles, Eric Lenning, Nakhyaiuh Thurman
• Economics Department Scholarship - Marlie Stone
• Butts County NAACP Academic Scholarships - Nakhyaiuh Thurman, Alaya Roberts
• Neiron Ball Legacy Scholarship - Nakhyaiuh Thurman
• Jones Petroleum Company Educational Scholarships - Grace Potts, Tristan Naulta, Charity Spruill, Dustin Sullivan, Kailee Whiting.
• Joni Washington Memorial Scholarships - Jordan Sanvidge, Grace Potts
• Butts County Lions Club Scholarships - Lauren Boling, Eric Lenning, Grace Potts, Dalton Smith
• Partners for Smart Growth Scholarships - Dustin Sullivan, Gavin Glass, James Cosby, Eric Lenning, Nakhyaiuh Thurman
• Rev. C.F. Thurman Memorial Scholarship - Nakhyaiuh Thurman
• SMILE Grant Scholarships - Kyla Head, Sha'Zoya Watts
• Troy State University Basketball Scholarship - Gabriella Cartagena
• Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary Scholarships - Hailey Johnson, Eric Lenning, Grace Potts, Arden Wilder
• Jenny Brown 4-H Scholarship - Lauren Boling
• Army ROTC Scholarships - Maria Bautista, Chapman Jordan
Valedictorian Gabby Edmonds quoted the Stoic Emperor in telling her classmates to "Find peace in the imperfect present."
"This quotation has never been more fitting," she said. "Before this year, we never knew what the future would hold, but there was great anticipation for the vast, new opportunities ahead. As this school year has come to an end, it has become more difficult to have faith in a positive future. However, we all need to live our lives to the best of our abilities because there is not going to be a perfect future. We must acknowledge the difficulties and struggles that have occurred over the course of our junior and senior years. Then, we must decide how we are going to take these insights we have learned over the course of this pandemic and apply it to our lives in order to better ourselves."
Following the presentation of diplomas and the Alma Mater sung by the JHS Chorus, Assistant Principal Dr. Sohmer McKibben led the class in the tassel ceremony, then the celebration began!
