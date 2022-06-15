The Jackson High School Class of 1970 met at The Brickery in Jackson on June 11 to celebrate the 50th (+2) reunion of their graduation on June 1, 1970.
Attending were Louis Briscoe, Gail Cochran Burford and David, Patsy Cameron, Cissie Haisten Davidson, Beth Price Harkness and Sam, Vicki Washington Johnston, Gloria Forehand Kitchens, Deborah Gaddy Ladd and Randy, Carole Lawrence and Mike Morgan, Harry Lewis, David Lunsford and Carole, Bill Nelson and Lee, Melba Price, Nancy Brooks Pritchett and David, Perry Ridgeway and Angie Meredith, Forrest Rossey and Dessie, Pam Greer Sieg and Rick, Genie Cameron Smith, and Sammy Smith and Patty.
Teachers attending were Nancy Hall, Loy Hutcheson and Jackie, Brenda Johnson and Martha Staples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.