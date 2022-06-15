062222 JPA Class of 1970.jpg

Front row, left to right: Patsy Cameron, Beth Price Harkness, Gail Cochran Burford, Nancy Brooks Pritchett, Gloria Forehand Kitchens, Pam Greer Seig, Melba Price, Vicki Washington Johnston, Perry Ridgeway, Cissie Haisten Davidson. Back row, left to right: Genie Cameron Smith, Carole Lawrence, Sammy Smith, David Lunsford, Bill Nelson, Forrest Rossey, Deborah Gaddy Ladd, Louis Briscoe, Harry Lewis.

 Special Photo

The Jackson High School Class of 1970 met at The Brickery in Jackson on June 11 to celebrate the 50th (+2) reunion of their graduation on June 1, 1970.

Attending were Louis Briscoe, Gail Cochran Burford and David, Patsy Cameron, Cissie Haisten Davidson, Beth Price Harkness and Sam, Vicki Washington Johnston, Gloria Forehand Kitchens, Deborah Gaddy Ladd and Randy, Carole Lawrence and Mike Morgan, Harry Lewis, David Lunsford and Carole, Bill Nelson and Lee, Melba Price, Nancy Brooks Pritchett and David, Perry Ridgeway and Angie Meredith, Forrest Rossey and Dessie, Pam Greer Sieg and Rick, Genie Cameron Smith, and Sammy Smith and Patty.

Teachers attending were Nancy Hall, Loy Hutcheson and Jackie, Brenda Johnson and Martha Staples.

Recommended for you

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.