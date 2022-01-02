On May 31, 1946, the Jackson High School Class of 1946 graduated with 38 regular and two special students for a total of 40 students. The two special students were two servicemen who had interrupted their educations to serve in World War II, and returned to finish and graduate.
The senior class roll in 1946 was as follows: Mary Allen, Juanita Barnes, Edith Brooks, Elizabeth Brooks, Marginel Cawthon, Ann Clark, Jane Collins, Beverly Compton, Sadie Deraney, Hazel Duffey, Carlton Fears, Carolyn Hammond, Bobbie Lois Hall, Christine Hardy, Betty Hoard, J.W. Hodges, Grace Holland, Betty James, Lurlene James, Barbara Jinks, Donald Koch, Donald Lunceford, Agnes Lynch, Billy McCarty, Thornwell McLees, Jeff McMichael, Thomas Pearson, Don Pope, Elwood Robison, Jr., Audrey Rossey, Anne Roberts, O’Dell Smith, Grace Treadwell, Barney Jewell Townsend, Fannie Myrt Vaughn, Katherine Waits, Jeanie Washington, Clem Wilson, and the two special students, George Arthur Boyd and Arthur Reed Conner.
In December of 2021, the Class of 1946 held its 75th class reunion at the home of Lurlene James Jones of Jackson. Of the 40 original members, seven are still alive. Two of them, Jones and T.E. “Sonny” Robison Jr., attended the reunion. Three others live in Georgia, but a good distance away from Jackson, and two others live out of state.
For more than 60 years, Jones has planned almost all of the yearly reunions. Her daughter, Janet Washington, assisted her with this meeting.
Robison wrote about some of his memories of his class and Jackson High School, and the firsts that they achieved after WWII:
“Because of the Great Depression of he 1930’s and World War II in the early 1940’s that had just concluded as our senior class began in September 1945, our class had been limited in things it could do, as had previous classes. We saw the beginning of more prosperous times and this enabled our class to do things that previous classes were unable to accomplish.
“We were able to restart the football program that had been dormant for years and named them the ‘Red Devils,’ possibly because our jerseys were red and black. We also started a boys softball team and a track team for boys. We had basketball teams for boys and girls, and our senior year the girls team went to the state playoffs tournament held in Macon. This was a first for any Jackson team!
“We restored our school annual and named it ‘The Souvenir.’ An annual had not been published since the 1920’s. We also began printing the first school newspaper and named it ‘The Jackson HiLife.’
“We took the first senior class trip ever after graduation. We went to Daytona Beach, Fla. in a new school bus, and while there we visited several nearby attractions. On our return trip, we planned our first class reunion for 10 years later. The reunion was held at the Elder Hotel in Indian Springs. While there we decided to have another in five years. After the 15th year reunion, we began having them almost yearly and they were more or less just casual events.”
Jones took over the unenviable task of planning most of the reunions, but Robison volunteered to handled the 50th reunion in 1996, which was a gala “dress up” affair held at The Carmichael House. He said the class did not meet in 2019 or 2020 because of the pandemic, but is looking forward to meeting again next year, and added that he has volunteered to plan their 100th reunion in 2046.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.