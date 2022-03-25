Taking no chances after a bomb threat was called into the Jackson County 911 Center in Jefferson, officials notified both Jackson County High School in Hoschton and Jackson High School and both schools were were put on lockdown while public safety checked the buildings.
The call came in around noon and Butts County Sheriff’s and fire departments, and Jackson police and fire departments responded, blocking off South Harkness Street at George Tate Drive and Imogene Goff Road, and staging out of the First Baptist Church parking lot.
School officials and law enforcement staff followed up on the report and determined that Jackson High School was safe to continue with normal operations about 12:30 p.m.
“Please be assured that the safety of all students and staff in BCSS is our top priority,” said Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson. “We will always take the greatest precaution to ensure that our students and staff are safe at all times. As always, we are thankful for our local public safety officials who are always there to ensure our safety.”
