The Jackson High School Annual Art Show will be Friday, May 14, from 6-9 p.m. at Buddy Blu's Cool Licks courtyard at 34 N. Mulberry Street on the square in Jackson.
Some of the art will be for sale, preferably cash purchases. Prices range from $5 - $30 and the artist gets paid directly. If a piece gets purchased, it will be marked "Sold" and given to the buyer after May 15.
