The Jackson High School 2021 Art Show and Sale was held the evening of May 14 at Buddy Blu's Cole Licks courtyard on N. Mulberry Street. Many of the student artists had their art work up for sale, and most of it sold, with the artists receiving the money for their art. The Art Club also sold pins and keychains as a fundraiser and collected $66.
Students displaying their artwork included Alexa Miller, Alexandria Liner, Audrey Western, Emily Nelson, Ethan Baxter, Grace Ledford, Jay Cosby, Kylie Askew, Tori Henderson, Allison Waldrop, Alyssa Abrams, Alyssa Bass, Ansley McCord, Carlee Watts, Haley Reynolds, Jakayla Goodrum, Katie Lucas, Laci Knox, Lexie VanLandingham, Autumn Roland, Elizabeth Martin, Emily Millirons, Harley Floyd, and Karalyn Morgan. The Jackson High School Art Teacher is Debbie Bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.