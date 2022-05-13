The Jackson Reeling Red Devils fishing team was honored by the Butts County Board of Education on May 10. The team, in its first season in the Georgia High School Association Bass Fishing League, qualified three teams of fishermen as state qualifiers, with one team also qualifying for the National Championship.
Superintendent Brent Lowe said the Reeling Red Devils was a vision that Reid Smith, a parent of a Jackson High student, had for many years.
"The Reeling Red Devils were established when several 8th grade students asked Henderson Middle School teacher Amy Beasley if they could start a fishing team for the 2021-2022 year," Lowe said. "Beasley and Stark Elementary teacher Shelby Lamb became the coaches, with Smith acting as a volunteer coach."
The team consisted of six teams of two students each per boat with an adult boat captain. The Reeling Red Devils fished in four tournaments sponsored by the GHSA.
Waylon Witcher and Colby Nail qualified for state in the second tournament at Lake Oconee. Witcher and Nail caught two fish weighing 4 pounds, 12 ounces. Their boat captain was Robert Raymer.
Kason Ingram, Kevin Miller, Brayden Smith, and Blake Wood qualified for state in the third tournament at West Point Lake. Ingram and Miller caught 5 fish weighing 11 pounds, 9 ounces. Their boat captains were Glen Ingram and Jesse Duffey. Smith and Wood caught 4 fish weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Their boat captains were Smith and Chris Taylor.
All six students will represent the Jackson High Reeling Red Devils at the state tournament on Saturday, May 14 at Clarks Hill Lake.
Ingram and Miller also qualified for the High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship with their catch. They will travel to Florence, Ala., in June to fish Lake Pickwick and Lake Wilson in the National Championship.
