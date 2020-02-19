Wanting to help students who want to go to college with preparation for testing, Jackson High math teacher Dede Rowland is offering an extra test preparation class to interested students during her daily planning period.
“We have seen a slight decline in our math scores, so we've created this class to support students who want to do well,” Rowland said. “My children are grown and I can do most of my planning in the evenings and on the weekend.”
The eight students who are enrolled this semester will receive elective credit.
“I try to teach them to focus on the actual math skills, but also let's focus on our reasoning skills and our ability to use logic to eliminate some answers," Rowland said. "We discuss common mistakes to watch out for before choosing the final answer.”
Rowland said in addition to graphing calculators and computers, the students are supported with a variety of practice materials from the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) Study Guide Books, the USA Test Prep website, NJROTC SAT Prep website, and more.
“And of course, Principal [Will] Rustin and I agree, that practice, practice, practice is the best method for finding success — that’s a life lesson!
“Some of the students are going into the military and are preparing to take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), and we have practice programs for that exam as well,” Rowland added.
Jacob Gooch volunteered that he has been thinking about a military career.
Rowland said that while parts of the SAT allow/require the use of the calculator, “the ASVAB demands that we review our personal computing skills — no calculators are allowed. So we practice with and without the calculator, and talk about knowing when the calculator is useful and when it can be a hindrance.”
Sometimes the students build brain skills by playing brain games. Rowland noted that they spend some time preparing for the reading and writing sections of tests as well.
Krupa Patel, a tenth grader, said that she is trying to get into a good college so that she can go to medical school. “I am looking at UCLA,” she said.
Ashley Hernandez said that she too wants to go to California — to Loma Linda College.
In addition to practice, the students focus on test-taking strategies and time management.
This is the last test preparation class being offered this school year. The next class will begin next fall. Parents can call the Jackson High School office to inquire about the class, but the students themselves must register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.