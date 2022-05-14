The Jackson High School Lady Devils soccer team was honored by the Butts County Board of Education on May 10.
Under coach Clyde Newman and assistant coach Beau Garrett, he Lady Devils are undefeated in region play for the last two years and are back-to-back Region 2-AAA Region Champions.
Superintendent Brent Lowe said the seniors on the team have reached the Elite 8 every year of their high school career.
“They have set a new bar and created a legacy for our program” he said. “The question for our underclassmen is simple, ‘How do we honor their accomplishments, and use what they’ve built as a stepping stone, and not a high water mark?’”
The seven seniors are Kayle Bradford, Mallory Carter, Haley Edmonds, Alexa Farmer, Kayqwynn Gentle, Ansley McCord, and Riley Morgan.
This season, Katherine Hagans was named the Region 2-AAA Girls Player of the Year and Newman was named the 2-AAA Coach of the Year. Twelve players were voted onto the All-Region teams. First Team All-Region: Mallory Carter, Haley Edmonds, Brionna Abercrombie, and Katherine Hagans. Second Team All-Region: Kayle Bradford, Emily Cosby, Kaygwynn Gentle, and Ansley McCord. Honorable Mention All-Region: Alexa Farmer, Riley Morgan, Taylor Newman, and Alaina Reyes.
Seven players have been selected for the DiVarsity All-Star Match, which will be played Sunday, May 15, at Sprayberry High School. They are Brionna Abercrombie, Kayle Bradford, Mallory Carter, Haley Edmonds, Kaygwynn Gentle, Katherine Hagans, and Ansley McCord.
The Lady Devils varsity soccer team members are Mallory Carter, Haley Edmonds, Kayle Bradford, Alexa Farmer, Kaygwynn Gentle, Ansley McCord, Riley Morgan, Brionna Abercrombie, Rebekah Brown, Katherine Hagans, Emily Cosby, Taylor Newman, Alaina Reyes, Emma DeLaGarza, Ansley Pritchard, Riley McCullough, Elicia Smith, Emily Atkinson, Ava Blythe, and manager Sonjia Berry.
