The Jackson High School Key Club spent time making dog toys out of old T-shirts and donated them to Butts County Animal Control. In the upper photo, Key Club members present the toys at the animal shelter. In the lower photo, they showed off their toys to Santa Claus.
Jackson High Key Club makes and donates dog toys to animal shelter
Larry Stanford
Jackson High Key Club makes and donates dog toys to animal shelter
