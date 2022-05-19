NEW ORLEANS, LA - Tomeka Watson Bryant, a 2009 graduate of Jackson High School, has been named general manager of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Commission (NOPB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA), effective June 1, 2022. With this promotion, Watson Bryant, who has received industry-wide recognition, becomes the first African American woman to lead a short line railroad in the United States.
According to an article in the American Journal of Transportation, Watson Bryant, a second-generation railroader, brings both operations and commercial experience in the railroad industry to lead NOPB, a Class III railroad on the nation’s fourth largest rail gateway that connects with six Class I railroads and serves Port NOLA and local industry. During her five years with NOPB, she has overseen business development and customer service as manager, Sales and Marketing and pioneered a successful safety program. Watson Bryant’s experience includes Class I railroad experience; she launched her career as a train master for both CSX and NOPB.
“We applaud Tomeka for this well-deserved and historic appointment to lead the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad,” said Brandy D. Christian, CEO of NOPB and President and CEO of the Port NOLA. “She is a leader who has earned this role for her productivity, innovative business development ideas, and commitment to safe operations.”
“It is an absolute honor to take the helm of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad and continue our progress as a safe, efficient, competitive and environmentally sustainable rail service in the New Orleans Gateway,” said Watson Bryant. “As the daughter of a railroader, I am proud to follow in the footsteps of my father who worked in the industry for 41 years.”
Watson Bryant is the daughter of Tommy and Daphne Watson of Jackson. Her father worked for CSX Transportation Railroad for 41 years, retiring in 2015 as assistant division engineer.
Watson Bryant was a starting pitcher for the Jackson Lady Devils for four years and led the Lady Devils to the state playoffs her senior year in 2008-2009 and was named first team 4-AAA All-Region. She accepted a full scholarship to play softball for Elon University, a private NCAA Division 1 school located in Elon, NC.
As a freshman, Watson Bryant was named the SoCon Freshman of the Year in 2010 while helping the Elon Phoenix win a school-record. Elon went on to win the SoCon Tournament and earned its first berth to the NCAA Tournament. Watson Bryant was a four-time All-SoCon honoree culminating with her first team honors as a senior in 2013. She would also become a 2013 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Mideast All-Region first team selection, which led to her becoming a third team All-American by the NFCA.
Watson Bryant was named to the 2021 class of Elon University Athletics’ Sports Hall of Fame. Her nomination reads:
“The first All-American in program history and the first Elon athletics female to receive All-American laurels at the Division I level, Watson concluded her career as Phoenix’s all-time career in many categories. She is the school-record career leader in hits (258) and runs (161) while also ranking second in career batting average (.337), home runs (34), RBI (125) and stolen bases (100).”
Watson Bryant graduated from Elon University with a Bachelor Degree in Exercise Science in 2013 and received a Master Degree from Phifer University in North Carolina in Business Administration. She worked for CSX Transportation Railroad for two years before going to work for New Orleans Public Belt Railroad.
Watson Bryant is married to Gary Bryant, and they have a daughter, Gia Denise Bryant. They live in Diamondhead, Miss.
