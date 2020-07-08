The CTAE (Career, Technical and Agricultural Education) program at Jackson High School was recently recognized for the work done by construction teacher Ben Lowe, who received the Construction Impact Award from the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia (CEFGA). The award recognizes Lowe for his impacts to both students and the construction workforce by landing in the Top 10 of over 160 skilled trade instructors in the state.
CEFGA kicked off the 2019-20 school year with the “Introducing the Next Generation to the Skilled Trades” initiative supported by The Marcus Foundation, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, and The Home Depot Foundation. As a key component of the Next Generation initiative, the Impact Award program, delivered in partnership with the Georgia Department of Education, is designed to ensure that all students have an equal opportunity to thrive in construction education and careers.
The program honors the front-line contributions of teachers such as Lowe, who are instrumental in preparing students for careers in the skilled trades and guiding the career path pursuits of students preparing to enter the workforce or pursuing advanced training programs.
The Impact Award is designed to recognize and reward key workforce best-practices in vital skilled trade CTAE programs by ensuring alignment of instruction with industry needs, mobilization and engagement of industry partners, delivering industry-recognized credentials to students, and assisting students in taking the next step directly to employment or advanced training programs after high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.